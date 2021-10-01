Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 650 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.75.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 220,292 shares of company stock worth $78,646,650 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM opened at $270.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.25 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

