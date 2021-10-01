Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Michael A. Brannan Sells 9,073 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Michael A. Brannan sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $129,199.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AEHR opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.19 million, a P/E ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

