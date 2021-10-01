Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANNSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $174.61 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $131.60 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.51.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

