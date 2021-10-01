AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 543.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after purchasing an additional 252,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth $219,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $36,445,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AerCap by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,042,000 after acquiring an additional 126,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AerCap stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

