Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post $5.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.28 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.37 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. raised their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.