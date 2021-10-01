Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading 4.6% Higher

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.45. 1,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 184,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Get Afya alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.