Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGRX. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $1.03 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.63.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

