Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $168.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agilent is benefiting from expanding product portfolio and strength across end-markets. Further, growth in the LSAG segment is contributing well. Strength in Cell Analysis, Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry platforms remains a tailwind. Furthermore, growth in the pharmaceutical market on the back of solid momentum across both small and large molecule applications is a major positive. Additionally, growing momentum across ACG and DGG segments is driving the top-line growth further. Also, benefits from the acquisition of BioTek Instruments are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus pandemic related disruptions remain overhangs. Also, macro weakness in some regions poses a serious risk. Further, mounting expenses remain concerns for the company.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.82.

A opened at $157.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $99.81 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

