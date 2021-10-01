Agustin Melian Sells 3,750 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Agustin Melian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Agustin Melian sold 800 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $19,224.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Agustin Melian sold 18,586 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $371,534.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $25.06 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.35.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 558,523 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AlloVir by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AlloVir by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AlloVir by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 234,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AlloVir by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

