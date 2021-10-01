Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.75.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 345,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 616,119 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 101,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.