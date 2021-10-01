AirSwap (AST) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $37.95 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.49 or 0.00238892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00115314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012394 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.