Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AKBTY stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

AKBTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.