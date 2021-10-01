Albion Financial Group UT Invests $42,000 in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $104.23.

