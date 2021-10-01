Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

NASDAQ:DCRC opened at $10.05 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.