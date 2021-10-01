Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 2,055.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 104.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $371,000.

Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

