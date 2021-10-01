Albion Financial Group UT Takes $28,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,642.9% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,885 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000.

EFV stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

