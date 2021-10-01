Albion Financial Group UT Takes $34,000 Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 25.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 7.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 80,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canon by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 84,955 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canon in the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Canon in the second quarter worth $25,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CAJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Canon Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.