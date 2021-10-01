Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $240.00 at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BABA. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.17.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $148.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.