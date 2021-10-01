Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Alleghany worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Y. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Y opened at $624.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $659.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $515.58 and a 52-week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.