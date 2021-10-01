Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $38.15 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $771.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.