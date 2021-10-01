Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of +4.0-4.5% to, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Allegion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.000-$5.100 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.45.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $132.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,171. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.49. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

