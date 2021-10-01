Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Short Interest Update

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,515,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ADSV opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Allied Security Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About Allied Security Innovations

Allied Security Innovations, Inc manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes and related packaging security systems, security products for palletized cargo, physical security systems for tractors, trailers and containers . The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

