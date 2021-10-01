Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Short Interest Update

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,515,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ADSV opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Allied Security Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About Allied Security Innovations
