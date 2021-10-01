Alpha Quark Token Hits Market Capitalization of $55.08 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00006815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $55.08 million and $20.75 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00118042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00177236 BTC.

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

