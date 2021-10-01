Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $25.06

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.06, but opened at $26.43. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 68 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKNO. Stephens began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $555,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

