Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Altabancorp worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALTA opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $834.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

