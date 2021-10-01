Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.45. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 10.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $152,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

