Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s current price.

Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 76,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,008. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.86. The company has a market cap of C$252.15 million and a PE ratio of -594.38. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 176.65 and a quick ratio of 176.65.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

