Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after acquiring an additional 278,027 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.39. The stock had a trading volume of 108,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $165.02 and a 1-year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

