Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,494,906. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $266.97 and a 12-month high of $382.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

