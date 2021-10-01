Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $8.04 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 7.8% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.42. 32,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,276. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

