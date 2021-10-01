Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ambarella by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its stake in Ambarella by 1.3% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 11.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Ambarella by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of AMBA opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $169.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

