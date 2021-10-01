Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.73, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

