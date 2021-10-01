AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $124.01 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.21. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.