Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.95. 74,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,312. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.85. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

