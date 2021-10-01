Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total transaction of $3,793,881.52.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total transaction of $1,709,190.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $1,731,380.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,820.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,770.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,364. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

