Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Cap Hits $96.10 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $96.10 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 54.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.90 or 0.00244478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00114426 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 119,753,112 coins and its circulating supply is 90,794,763 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

