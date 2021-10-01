Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post $7.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.33 billion and the highest is $7.57 billion. CarMax posted sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $27.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.48 billion to $28.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.39 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.08). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

CarMax stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,610 shares of company stock worth $23,556,971. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

