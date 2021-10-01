Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce $345.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $359.60 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $350.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

CFR opened at $118.62 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

