Analysts Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. Farmland Partners posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 72,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 469,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,316. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $392.20 million, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

