Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post $103.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.44 million and the highest is $113.18 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $54.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $338.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.71 million to $359.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $333.76 million, with estimates ranging from $301.06 million to $367.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million.

GNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

GNK stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,507. The stock has a market cap of $866.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $108,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after buying an additional 345,130 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 144.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

