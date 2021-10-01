Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Earnings of $6.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.37 and the lowest is $5.64. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings of $8.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $23.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.16 to $24.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $17.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.48. 660,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,654. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $183.41 and a 52-week high of $309.60.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

