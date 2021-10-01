Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report $333.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.55 million. Monro posted sales of $288.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Monro stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.80. Monro has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $72.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

