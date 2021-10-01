Analysts Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to Announce $4.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce $4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.50. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $3.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $18.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $18.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $21.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $23.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.43. 3,146,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,029. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.62 and a 200 day moving average of $402.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The company has a market cap of $370.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $79,812,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

