Analysts Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post $214.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.97 million. CarGurus posted sales of $147.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $807.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.30 million to $823.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $946.11 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,455.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $259,399.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 782,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,685,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 492,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,571,883. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP increased its position in CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $26,026,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CarGurus by 94.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after buying an additional 845,513 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $32.55. 879,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

