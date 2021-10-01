Analysts Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.53 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $11.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 663,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,445,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 101.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,873 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 132,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $10,383,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

