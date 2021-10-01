Analysts Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.93. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.48. 5,499,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176,664. The stock has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

