Analysts Expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Synlogic reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYBX. Chardan Capital began coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at $292,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,976. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $155.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

