Analysts Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report $65.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.67 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $65.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $266.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.97 million to $269.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $272.87 million, with estimates ranging from $268.27 million to $277.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. 117,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,010. The stock has a market cap of $821.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Univest Financial by 107,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

