Analysts Offer Predictions for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $893.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ProPetro by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 102,920 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

