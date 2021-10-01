Analysts Set ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT at $12.30

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised ABN AMRO Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

